Join experts Mark Bates and Cory LaNou as they teach you Go (golang), Buffalo (web api ecosystem), and more! From fundamentals, to advanced concepts such as concurrency, profiling, gRPC, and more! Mark and Cory's combination of hands-on professional experience, commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive Go community, and the education of Go developers make them an excellent resource for companies around the world that want to enhance their team’s skillsets and efficiency.

Gopher Guides TV This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.